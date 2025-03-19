Kelly+Partners Expands Globally with Irish Acquisition

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) has announced its expansion into the Irish and United Kingdom accounting market through a partnership with an Irish accounting business. The deal, expected to be finalized on March 31, 2025, aligns with KPG’s strategy to establish itself as a global accounting firm, now operating in Australia, the United States, Ireland/UK, Hong Kong, and India. The Irish firm generates approximately €2.1 million (AUD $3.6 million) in revenue and will continue operations from its current location with all three existing partners remaining as equity partners. This business is also a member firm of Kudos International, which KPG acquired 51% stake in September last year. While the partnership is not considered material to KPG’s overall financial performance, it highlights the attractiveness of KPG’s Partner-Owner-Driver® model to accounting business owners. Since July 2024, KPG has completed several partnerships, adding between $17.1 million and $20.5 million to group revenue, representing 15.8% to 19.0% of FY24 Group Revenue. KPG’s FY25 run rate revenue is estimated at $137.6 million, a 27.3% increase from FY24. This growth includes organic expansion, annualised acquired growth, and contributions from recent acquisitions like Kelly Partners FRS, Kudos International, Kelly Partners Sydney, and now, Kelly Partners Ireland. Kelly+Partners has grown from two greenfield offices to 37 operating businesses across 35 locations, servicing over 23,000 SME clients with a team of more than 600 people, including 100 partners. The company’s unique operating model continues to transform the Australian accounting market and provide a strong platform for long-term sustainable growth.