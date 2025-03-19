INOVIQ: Advancing Exosome-Based Diagnostics and Therapeutics

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) is developing and commercialising next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics focused on exosome-based cancer detection and treatment.

In this presentation, CEO Dr Leon Hinch outlines the company’s portfolio, which includes two commercial products for bladder cancer and exosome research, as well as diagnostic tests for ovarian and breast cancer in development.

INOVIQ’s ovarian cancer screening test has demonstrated 91% sensitivity in detecting early-stage ovarian cancer, addressing a significant unmet need. The company is also developing exosome-based CAR therapies for triple-negative breast cancer, leveraging exosomes’ natural targeting capabilities to improve safety and efficacy over traditional CAR-T treatments.

INOVIQ has partnered with Promega to commercialise its exosome isolation technology and is actively seeking further licensing and commercialisation partners.