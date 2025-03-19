IVE Group (ASX:IGL) reported strong financial performance in H1 FY25, with revenue stable at $508m and EBITDA up 12.6%.

In this presentation, CEO Matt Aitken highlights the successful integration of recent acquisitions, including Ovato, JacPak, and Elastic Group, contributing to earnings growth.

The company is expanding its packaging business, with a goal of reaching $150m in revenue within five years. IVE is also investing in Lasoo, its e-commerce marketplace, which has seen 93% growth in gross transaction value year-on-year.

Key initiatives include consolidating Sydney operations into a super site at Kemps Creek, expanding warehousing and 3PL logistics, and maintaining a strong balance sheet with net debt below targets.