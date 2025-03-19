Trigg Minerals Expands Antimony-Gold Portfolio

Trigg Minerals (ASX: TMG) has announced a binding agreement to acquire 100% rights to the Nundle, Upper Hunter, and Cobark/Copeland projects in New South Wales, significantly expanding its Australian antimony-gold tenure. This acquisition, conditional upon due diligence, covers 1,039.7 sq km and positions Trigg as a potential primary antimony player and future global supplier. The projects will serve as Trigg’s second flagship exploration asset, complementing its Wild Cattle Creek deposit. The package includes five historical antimony deposits, with rock chips grading up to 61% Sb, and 12 tonnes of recorded Sb production (Nundle), plus a 37% Sb sample collected from 12m down adit indicating potential mineralisation at depth (Upper Hunter). The tenements also feature 60+ historical gold mines/occurrences across each tenement with recorded high-grade production, such as Standard Reef which was worked in 1904 with an estimated production of 15,000oz at 53.8 g/t Au. Total historical production is estimated at 174,000 oz Au. Initial reviews indicate open mineralisation along strike and at depth, with rock chip grades ranging from 30 g/t Au to 1,045 g/t Au. The acquisition of the Nundle Project extends Trigg’s prospective strike along the Peel Fault to approximately 40 km, boosting exploration potential. The acquisition terms include AUD $250,000 cash, AUD $250,000 in TMG shares, and a 2% net smelter return royalty. Shareholder approval and regulatory clearances are required, with completion targeted for July 1, 2025. Trigg plans a systematic exploration program to assess the potential for high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation.