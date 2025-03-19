RocketBoots Completes Trial, Eyes Global Rollout

RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) announced the successful completion of a major customer trial of its loss prevention software across stores in the U.S. and UK. The trial, conducted with a top 10 multinational retailer, achieved the customer’s objectives and demonstrated a positive return on investment. RocketBoots also met stringent data security requirements, including GDPR compliance, a critical factor for securing a long-term contract. The fees generated during the trial, including ongoing extensions and variations, equate to approximately 8% of RocketBoots’ FY2024 revenue, highlighting the significance of the engagement. While the customer’s name remains confidential due to privacy laws, RocketBoots confirms that this information is not considered materially impactful to its share price, as the announcement contains all relevant information. The company is now collaborating with the retailer to define requirements for a potential global rollout of the software. In addition to the major trial, RocketBoots is progressing with other customer engagements, including installations and ROI reviews with three UK retailers and a new trial in New Zealand. RocketBoots’ software platform aims to transform video into operational improvements for retailers and banks. It focuses on loss prevention, workforce management, and customer experience, offering solutions such as automated theft detection at self-checkouts, staff fraud detection, and workforce planning optimization to lower costs and improve service. For retail banking, the platform revolutionizes omnichannel workforce planning, unlocks hybrid working opportunities, and increases the speed of customer responses across all channels.