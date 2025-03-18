Australian Market Edges Higher; Gold Nears $3000

The Australian sharemarket closed marginally higher on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as investors reacted to new economic data from the United States. Gold prices remained elevated, holding near $US3000 per ounce amidst concerns of a potential economic slowdown. The Australian dollar experienced a surge, topping US64¢, reaching its highest level in over three months.

Commodity markets also saw notable movements, with copper prices rising to a five-month peak after China signaled its intention to stimulate consumption. Conversely, iron ore prices experienced a decline, falling below $US102 a tonne, influenced by mixed economic data originating from China. These market fluctuations reflect ongoing investor sensitivity to global economic indicators and policy shifts.