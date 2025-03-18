Austco Healthcare Lands Record SMA Contract

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX: AHC) has secured its largest Software and Maintenance Agreement (SMA) to date, valued at AUD $1.02 million. The five-year agreement is with West Park Hospital, a major customer located in Toronto, Canada, and will commence on April 1, 2025. This contract significantly reinforces Austco’s strategic focus on expanding its recurring software and service revenues, providing enhanced revenue predictability and long-term customer value through ongoing support, software upgrades, and system enhancements.

West Park Healthcare Centre, now integrated with the University Health Network (UHN), specializes in rehabilitation and complex care. Its recent redevelopment into a state-of-the-art facility underscores the importance of advanced healthcare communication solutions. This contract renewal demonstrates a increasing demand for Austco’s solutions and strong customer trust in their ability to deliver essential healthcare communications. CEO Clayton Astles emphasized that these SMAs not only enhance high-margin revenue consistency but also enable the provision of innovative products and top-tier support.

Austco Healthcare is dedicated to strategic growth initiatives, aiming to provide hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide with the highest level of service, innovation, and support. With subsidiaries in six countries and a global reseller network, Austco Healthcare services markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK, USA, Asia and the Middle East, solidifying its position as a leading international healthcare communication and clinical workflow management solutions provider.