Scorpion Minerals to Drill Pharos Gold

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) is set to commence reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its Pharos Gold Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, following the securing of a drilling contractor. The program aims to follow up on multiple historic high-grade gold results at the Cap Lamp, Lantern, and Candle prospects. Drilling is anticipated to begin in late March, with initial assay results expected in April. Scorpion has expanded its Murchison ground position to 1600 sq km via a farm-in/JV agreement with E79 Gold Mines (ASX:E79), adjacent to its existing 100%-owned Pharos Project. The RC drilling will target walk-up high-grade gold zones, leveraging systematic soil geochemistry and detailed mapping. Historic intercepts include 12m @ 7.40 g/t Au and 7m @ 8.33 g/t Au at Lantern, and 5m @ 8.28 g/t Au at Cap Lamp.

Additional targets have been identified within the recently secured Jungar Flats JV, with heritage survey work underway prior to drilling. Scorpion now boasts the largest landholding along the Dalgaranga–Big Bell shear corridor, an area largely unexplored historically. Exploration and development activity is increasing in the Murchison Gold Province, driven by the successes of Spartan Resources (ASX: SPR) at Dalgaranga and Caprice Resources’ (ASX: CRS) at Island Gold Project. Historic drilling within the Jungar Flats JV tenements intersected significant flat-lying supergene mineralisation, including 18m @ 1.49 g/t Au. Diamond drilling intersected gold mineralisation in fresh rock down plunge of the supergene zone, including 6m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 148m. Scorpion is well-funded to accelerate exploration after a recent $1.5M share placement plus $200K drill for equity.

CEO Michael Fotios highlighted the strategic advantage of Scorpion’s position following the Ramelius-Spartan merger and stated that Scorpion is leveraging its position in the Murchison by delivering exploration success from multiple walk-up gold targets. The Jungar Flats Project, covering about 700 sq km, abuts Pharos to the east, creating a cohesive project along a 60km strike of the Dalgaranga-Big Bell Shear corridor. While primarily prospective for gold, the area also shows potential for copper and lithium mineralisation.