Orthocell Limited (ASX: OCC) has secured regulatory approval from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for its Striate+ dental membrane. This allows the company to commercialize the product in Singapore, a key regulatory hub and a gateway to other ASEAN markets. The approval complements existing clearances in the US, Europe/UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Orthocell’s distribution partner, BioHorizons, already has a presence in Singapore, facilitating rapid market entry and revenue generation. Striate+ is a resorbable collagen membrane used in dental bone and tissue regeneration, with a reported 98.6% success rate from a post-market clinical study. Orthocell is targeting a 20% market share of the AU$1 billion global market for Striate+. The company is also pursuing regulatory approval in Brazil, expected within 3-6 months. Orthocell has a strong financial position with approximately AU$33 million cash at bank, supporting its expansion strategy. Singapore is a leading destination for advanced medical treatments and tourism, making it a strategically important market for Orthocell. This approval validates Orthocell’s products, manufacturing processes, and quality systems. The company believes that expansion into new markets would significantly increase in near-term growth potential.