Topline Capital Reduces Dropsuite Shareholding

Dropsuite Limited (ASX: DSE) has announced that Topline Capital Partners LP has significantly reduced its stake in the company. According to a written communication received by Dropsuite on March 18, 2025, Topline Capital now holds approximately 7.36 million Dropsuite shares, representing roughly 10.47% of the company’s issued capital. This is a notable decrease from the 13,829,409 shares (approximately 19.7% of issued capital) reported in Topline Capital’s previous Form 604 filing dated February 18, 2025.

Despite the reduced shareholding, Topline Capital has reiterated its strong support for the proposed acquisition of Dropsuite by NinjaOne. The announcement provides reassurance amidst the change in Topline’s investment position, suggesting that strategic rationale for the acquisition remains compelling. The board of Dropsuite approved the release of this information. Investors will be looking to understand the reasons behind Topline Capital’s decision to reduce its stake, and if further shares will be sold or if the 10.47% stake will be kept.

Dropsuite, a global provider of cloud backup and archiving software, caters to businesses seeking to safeguard their critical data. The company emphasizes its advanced, secure, and scalable cloud technologies, positioning itself as a preferred choice for IT Service Providers worldwide.