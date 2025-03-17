Capital Prudential Strengthens Governance With New Directors

Capital Prudential, a prominent property fund manager, has announced the appointment of Andrew Rutherford as Non-Executive Director – Chair, and Katrina Glendinning as Non-Executive Director. These strategic appointments are designed to accelerate the company’s growth and reinforce its commitment to robust governance and financial leadership.

Andrew Rutherford brings extensive experience as a Funds Management executive, including his role as Chair of an ASX-listed company and current directorships at BT Financial Group and Stanford Brown. He was also a founding partner of Koda Capital and has held executive positions at NAB/MLC and Goldman Sachs JBWere. His background includes significant involvement in property funds management, both domestically and internationally.

Katrina Glendinning offers substantial financial expertise, having served as Chief Financial Officer at Pengana Capital for 20 years. During her tenure, Pengana Capital managed $3.5 billion in Funds under Management (FUM) across various investment products. Prior to Pengana, Katrina held an executive role at BT Financial Group.

Jarrad Haynes, Managing Director of Capital Prudential, emphasised the importance of professional management in the property asset class and the company’s focus on maximizing risk-adjusted returns for investors. He highlighted the appointment of independent directors as a critical step in the company’s evolution as it grows its funds under management and attracts new investors.

Capital Prudential specializes in private credit, fixed income, and equity investments in real estate assets. The company focuses on actively managing risk throughout the asset lifecycle to deliver superior returns to its investors.