INOVIQ appoints Dr Emma Ball as Chief Commercial Officer

INOVIQ (ASX: IIQ) has appointed Dr Emma Ball as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 22 April 2025. Dr Ball will oversee business development, licensing, marketing, and sales to advance the commercialisation of INOVIQ’s technologies and products.

Dr Ball brings 25 years of experience in biotechnology commercialisation, spanning therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics. She most recently served as Global Head of Ecosystem Development at Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), where she managed strategic partnerships. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at CSL (ASX: CSL) in leadership roles across business development, licensing, corporate strategy, and R&D program management. Her experience includes leading due diligence and negotiations for multiple transactions, including research collaborations, licensing deals, and mergers and acquisitions.

Based in Melbourne, Dr Ball currently serves as Non-Executive Chair of BioMelbourne Network, an industry body for Victoria’s health technologies sector. She holds a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Melbourne and an MBA from RMIT University.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Ball said: “I am thrilled to be joining INOVIQ at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth. I was drawn to INOVIQ’s diverse portfolio of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research tools, underpinned by its novel exosome technology platform. I will leverage my commercialisation and partnering expertise to accelerate development and accessibility of innovative diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer and other critical diseases.”

INOVIQ CEO Dr Leearne Hinch welcomed the appointment, highlighting Dr Ball’s expertise in business development and commercial strategy. “Her expertise in building strong pharma partnerships will be instrumental in driving the strategic partnering of our SubB2M and EXO-NET technologies, expanding our exosome business, and delivering next-gen diagnostics and therapeutics to patients, clinicians, and the healthcare system.”

INOVIQ develops next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer. The company has commercialised its EXO-NET exosome isolation technology for biomarker discovery and diagnostics development, along with the hTERT test as an adjunct for bladder cancer. It is also advancing clinical-stage diagnostics for ovarian and breast cancer detection and early-stage exosome therapeutics for solid tumours.