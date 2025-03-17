How immunotherapy works: Unlocking the power of the immune system

In the fourth episode of a six-part interview series on immunotherapy, Marc Voigt, CEO and Executive Director of Immutep (ASX:IMM), explains the mechanisms behind immunotherapies and their impact on cancer treatment. The immune system has natural “brakes” known as immune checkpoints, which prevent it from attacking healthy tissues. However, cancer exploits these checkpoints to evade immune detection. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as anti-PD-1 drugs like Keytruda, block these brakes, keeping T-cells active against cancer.

Immutep specialises in targeting LAG-3, one of the three validated immune checkpoints, alongside PD-1 and CTLA-4. LAG-3 plays a dual role—enhancing immune cell function and, when blocked, maintaining T-cell activity against cancer. The company’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha (Efti), differs from checkpoint inhibitors by acting as an antigen-presenting cell activator, effectively “pushing the gas” on the immune system to enhance its anti-cancer response.

Efti has shown promise in various cancers, including lung, breast, and head and neck cancers. Clinical trials, such as TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003, have demonstrated significant improvements in overall survival when used in combination with existing treatments like Keytruda and chemotherapy. In non-small cell lung cancer, Immutep’s combination therapy nearly doubled expected survival times, underscoring its potential to enhance current immunotherapy approaches and expand treatment options for cancer patients.