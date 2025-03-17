Navigator Global Invests in 1315 Capital

Navigator Global has announced its acquisition of a 23.5% minority stake in US-based private equity firm 1315 Capital for $70.5 million USD ($111.44 million AUD). 1315 Capital, which manages over $1 billion USD ($1.6 billion AUD) in assets, specializes in providing growth equity and growth buyout capital to commercial-stage medtech outsourcing, medical technology, and health & wellness companies.

The terms of the agreement stipulate that $27.5 million of the total investment is deferred and contingent upon meeting specific performance criteria. According to Navigator Global’s chief executive, Stephen Darke, this partnership represents a key strategic move to collaborate with leading alternative investment firms on a global scale. The acquisition is expected to enhance Navigator’s exposure to the growing healthcare and technology sectors, while providing 1315 Capital with additional resources to expand its investment activities.

This strategic partnership highlights Navigator Global’s commitment to diversifying its investment portfolio and capitalizing on opportunities within the alternative investment landscape. By aligning with 1315 Capital, Navigator aims to leverage the expertise and network of a seasoned player in the medtech and healthcare investment space, potentially generating strong returns for its investors.