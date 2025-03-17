Latitude Group Appoints Guillaume Leger as CFO

Latitude Group has announced the appointment of Guillaume Leger as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June. Leger succeeds Paul Varro, who left the company in December after serving more than 16 years in the CFO role. Leger joins Latitude from Omni Bridgeway, a litigation funder, where he held the position of CFO since 2022 and was based in New York. His extensive financial background also includes a prior role as chief financial officer of Citigroup’s Hong Kong division, bringing significant international financial expertise to Latitude Group.

The appointment of Leger signals a strategic move for Latitude Group as they navigate the evolving financial landscape. His experience in both litigation finance and investment banking positions him well to lead Latitude’s financial operations. The transition comes at a crucial time for the company, and Leger’s leadership is expected to provide stability and drive future growth. The company anticipates a smooth handover as Leger assumes his responsibilities in the coming months.