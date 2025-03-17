Vintage Energy Boosts Gas Production Rates

Vintage Energy (ASX: VEN) has announced successful completion of flowline de-bottlenecking operations at its Southern Flank gas project, resulting in increased gas production rates. The operations, conducted at the PRL 211 and ATP 2021 Joint Ventures, saw raw gas production from the Odin and Vali gas fields reach 3.6 MMscf/d at 6am today, a notable increase from 3.2 MMscf/d prior to the operations. This improvement is attributed to reduced back-pressure, which is expected to enhance the ultimate gas recovery per well.

The company also reported that chemical injection, initiated in February to manage scale accumulation at the Odin-1 well, has been effective. Production rates from Odin-1 have stabilized, demonstrating consistency absent prior to the intervention. Vintage Energy believes the chemical injection and cleaning have rectified the metering interference reported earlier. Managing Director Neil Gibbins highlighted the positive impact of the scale management efforts, noting the sustained stable flow rates. He compared Odin’s current performance to its 1.4 MMscf/d output in September, before the scale issue was addressed. The company is now planning a Production Uplift Program for April, pending joint venture approval, building on the strong start to the year.