Perpetual Expands Tin Exploration Amid Rising Prices

Perpetual Resources (ASX: PEC) is ramping up exploration at its Itinga Tin Project in Brazil, spurred by recent exceptional tin grades exceeding 20% Sn from reconnaissance sampling. These results build on previous findings, including assays up to 7.3% Sn, highlighting the project’s significant mineralisation potential. The company plans to undertake extensive follow-up exploration, including reviewing artisanal workings, soil and rock sampling, geological mapping, and trenching, to delineate priority targets for a maiden drilling program.

The expanded exploration coincides with a surge in global tin prices, driven by expected supply shortages and disruptions, including the temporary cessation of operations at Alphamin Resources’ Bisie mine. This has removed an estimated 4% of global tin supply, further tightening market conditions. Tin prices have risen 30% since December 2024, reaching almost US$36,000 per tonne. MIT researchers have identified tin as the most critical tech metal.

Perpetual Resources views the Itinga Project as an exciting, underexplored opportunity, with the potential for significant expansions of known mineralisation within large, underexplored pegmatite corridors. The company aims to unlock further value through modern exploration techniques. Tin’s growing importance in new technologies, particularly lithium-ion batteries, further enhances the strategic value of Perpetual’s tin-rich assets at Itinga.

The company’s Executive Director, Robert Benussi, stated, “With tin prices remaining strong and recent results confirming high-grade mineralisation at Itinga, we believe now is the ideal time to expand our exploration efforts.” The program’s results will be progressively reported as they become available.