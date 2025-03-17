Newcastle Coal to Power Facility with Solar

Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Lightsource BP to source solar energy for its Kooragang Island facility. The agreement will enable the facility to run entirely on renewable electricity by 2030. The power will be supplied by the Goulburn River solar farm, a 585-megawatt project currently under construction in the Upper Hunter region.

The Goulburn River project, located between Wollar and Merriwa, includes both a solar farm and a battery storage system. This battery component is crucial for shifting renewable energy supply to cover peak demand periods during nighttime hours. Lightsource BP has secured support for the project through the Australian government’s Capacity Investment Scheme and a long-term energy service agreement with the New South Wales government. The deal represents a significant step towards decarbonizing operations within the coal sector, demonstrating the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources by traditionally fossil fuel-dependent industries.