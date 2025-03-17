Paladin Energy Secures Canadian Uranium Project Control

Paladin Energy has received a crucial exemption from the Canadian government, ensuring its continued controlling interest in the Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project. This exemption is significant because, under Canadian non-resident ownership policy, mining companies not based in Canada typically require special permission to hold a controlling stake in commercially producing uranium mines. The Canadian government’s decision provides Paladin with the regulatory certainty needed to advance the project through its production lifecycle.

The exemption specifically addresses the requirements of the non-resident ownership policy, allowing Paladin to maintain operational and strategic control over PLS. This decision underscores the Canadian government’s approach to foreign investment in its critical resources sector, balancing the need for foreign capital with the desire to ensure domestic benefit and oversight. Paladin’s ability to retain control throughout the mine’s production phase is a key factor for future development and potential expansion.