Altech secures environmental and construction approval for CERENERGY® battery project

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC) has received environmental and construction approval for its planned 120 MWh CERENERGY® GridPack production facility in Saxony, Germany, marking a key milestone for the project.

The approval, granted under Germany’s Federal Immission Control Act (BimSch-G), allows the company’s German subsidiary, Altech Batteries GmbH, to commence site clearing and construction, pending project financing.

Altech, in collaboration with engineering subcontractor LEADEC and architecture and balance-of-plant subcontractor ARIKON, submitted the application for the permit in September 2023. The German regulatory process assesses projects based on environmental risk impacts, and the BimSch-G approval provides federal-level clearance for both construction and operation.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan stated, “We are pleased to have received the final licensing approval for our 120 MWh CERENERGY® battery project so early. Our approach of being dynamic, quick-moving and running things concurrently puts Altech in good stead to complete the financing process. We appreciate the authorities’ recognition of our professional and responsible approach, and we’re thankful for their exceptional support.”

The company believes obtaining the BimSch-G approval will help secure project financing by providing financial institutions with greater confidence in regulatory compliance.

Altech’s CERENERGY® battery technology

Altech’s CERENERGY® technology, developed in partnership with Fraunhofer IKTS, is a sodium-chloride solid-state battery intended as an alternative to lithium-ion technology. The company claims its lithium-free, cobalt-free, and graphite-free batteries offer fire and explosion resistance, a lifespan exceeding 15 years, and performance across extreme temperatures.

The 120 MWh facility in Saxony will produce battery modules for grid storage solutions, aligning with Europe’s push for energy security and sustainable battery technologies.

Altech is also advancing its Silumina Anodes™ project, which integrates high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. The company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for an 8,000tpa silicon-alumina coating plant in Saxony and has secured green accreditation from the Norwegian Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO).

With regulatory approvals secured, Altech’s next priority is finalising project financing before construction begins.