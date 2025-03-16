Tech industry leaders join BluGlass advisory board to accelerate GaN laser commercialisation

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has appointed Professor Steven DenBaars and Dr Richard Craig to lead its newly established Industry Advisory Board, aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of its gallium nitride (GaN) laser technology for quantum, defence, and biotech applications.

Industry veterans backing BluGlass

DenBaars, a globally recognised expert in GaN laser development, co-founded Soraa Laser Diode, which was acquired by Kyocera Corporation for $450 million in 2021. He is a Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) and co-directs the Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center (SSLEEC).

Craig, a veteran of the semiconductor laser industry, previously served as President and Chief Scientist at Oclaro, and Senior Vice President at SDL and JDSU. He played a key role in the $41 billion acquisition of SDL by JDSU in 2000, one of the largest technology mergers at the time. Craig has also led multiple venture-funded semiconductor start-ups, including Santur, Picarro, Topanga Technologies, and Kaai, and currently serves on the board of several high-tech laser companies.

Both DenBaars and Craig will receive equity in lieu of cash compensation, reflecting their confidence in BluGlass’ growth trajectory.

Accelerating BluGlass’ commercial strategy

The Industry Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on market positioning, technology development, and commercial partnerships, complementing the technical expertise of BluGlass’ SSLEEC and CLAWS Hub Consortium advisers, which includes Nobel Laureate Professor Shuji Nakamura, Professor Fred Kish, and Professor John Muth.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said the appointments formalise the company’s long-standing relationships with these industry pioneers.

“Prof. DenBaars’ world-renowned expertise and strategic leadership, combined with Dr Craig’s successful 30-year record of scaling advanced technology companies, will propel BluGlass to the next stage of commercial growth,” Haden said.

The board will focus on scaling BluGlass’ GaN laser technology, securing commercial partnerships, and expanding into key markets such as defence, aerospace, and quantum computing.

DenBaars highlighted the transformational applications of GaN lasers in quantum sensing, quantum navigation, and computing, stating that BluGlass is at an “exciting inflection point.”

Craig emphasised the high market demand for cost-effective, precision GaN lasers, adding, “BluGlass’ technological capability meets a critical unmet need in the industry.”

BluGlass and its GaN laser technology

BluGlass is one of the few end-to-end GaN laser manufacturers globally, providing custom and off-the-shelf laser diode solutions across defence, aerospace, quantum computing, and biomedical sectors. Its remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) manufacturing technology is recognised for delivering higher-performance, brighter, and more efficient lasers.

With its new advisory board in place, BluGlass aims to accelerate market adoption and scale production, positioning itself as a leader in next-generation GaN laser solutions.