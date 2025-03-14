Hot Stocks: Catalyst Metals, Cyclopharm, Tivan, Liontown Resources

A look at some of the companies making the news on Friday.

Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL)

Catalyst Metals has commenced first stoping ore production at its Plutonic East mine, marking a major step in the company’s expansion of the Plutonic Gold Belt in Western Australia. The mine, previously on care and maintenance since 2012, has been redeveloped as part of Catalyst’s strategy to double gold production over the next 12-18 months. The project, funded through operating cashflows, is expected to improve operational flexibility and lower risks while utilising existing infrastructure. Shares closed 5.22% higher at $4.64.

Cyclopharm has transitioned its interim agreement with the US Veterans Health Administration into a five-year Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) agreement. The deal streamlines procurement for Technegas patient consumables across federal healthcare institutions, including 120 VA hospitals and the Department of Defense. The agreement strengthens Cyclopharm’s US market presence, though the company remains cautious about evolving healthcare funding policies. Shares closed 2.1% higher at $1.46.

Tivan has been awarded seven exploration licenses covering 344km² in Timor-Leste’s Turiscai region, an area with high potential for copper-gold mineralisation. The licenses were granted through a direct award process, with a formal ceremony planned for 15 March. Tivan has also signed an MoU with Timor-Leste’s National Mineral Authority to facilitate collaboration and community development in the region. Shares closed 7.32% higher at 8.8 cents.

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)

Liontown Resources has reported a strong first half of FY25, with its Kathleen Valley lithium project achieving commercial production from 1 January 2025. The company posted net operating cash flow of $16.7 million for the December quarter and is on track to meet its full-year guidance. The operational ramp-up aligns with increasing demand for lithium driven by electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. Shares closed 4.88% higher at 64.5 cents.