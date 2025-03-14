Patronus Extends Takeover Bid for Matsa

Patronus Resources Limited (ASX:PTN) has announced the extension of its on-market takeover bid for all outstanding ordinary shares of Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT). The offer, initially set to close on March 24, 2025, will now remain open until the close of trading on the ASX on April 21, 2025, unless further extended or withdrawn. This extension is in accordance with section 649C(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). A formal notice of variation has been lodged with ASIC and sent to Matsa. Patronus currently holds less than 50% of Matsa’s shares and voting power. As of December 31, 2024, Patronus Resources reported cash and liquid investments of $79 million, while its market capitalization stands at $97 million, with 1.637 billion shares on issue. Further information regarding the offer can be obtained by calling the Offer Information Line on 1300 290 691 (within Australia) or +61 2 9066 481 (from outside Australia).