IPT Identifies Significant Nickel-Copper-PGE Drill Targets

Impact Minerals (IPT) has identified significant drill targets for nickel-copper-PGE at its Caligula prospect within the Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth. Infill soil geochemistry assays revealed a coincident nickel-palladium-gold-chrome-cobalt anomaly, characteristic of magmatic nickel-copper-PGM sulphides, similar to Chalice Mining’s Gonneville deposit. This anomaly aligns with a strong conductor identified in a Mobile Magnetotelluric survey (MMT) and an electromagnetic (EM) conductor from an airborne EM survey, marking direct drill targets for sulphide mineralization.

Drill planning is underway for Q2, supported by a $180,000 co-funding grant from the WA Government EIS program. The new anomaly is situated along the eastern margin of the original Caligula anomaly, spanning 400 meters long and 200 meters wide and its metal association resembles magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits like Gonneville and Nova-Bollinger. The target was identified through analysis of soil geochemistry, regional magnetic and gravity data, as well as MMT and EM data. The MMT technique, measuring resistivity and conductivity, showed the area as a conductive anomaly coinciding with decreased magnetic intensity.

Soil geochemistry results show a zone of anomalous gold, palladium, platinum, nickel, chromium, and cobalt, located on the western side of the maximum MMT conductivity zone. Palladium values reach up to 111 ppb and gold values up to 42 ppb. Impact plans to drill test the target in the next quarter, utilizing the EIS grant. Two deep drill holes are planned to test the MMT and EM anomalies underlying the strong soil geochemistry. Managing Director, Dr. Mike Jones, encourages shareholders to participate in the current renounceable rights issue to fund the drill program.