EU Tariffs Threaten Key U.S. Exports

Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union are poised to inflict economic pain on specific U.S. industries and states. Retaliatory tariffs from the EU, in response to U.S. trade policies, target iconic American exports like Tennessee whiskey, California almonds, and Michigan-made auto parts, potentially leading to significant sales declines in the European market. Data suggests that increased prices due to tariffs drive consumers to cheaper alternatives, a trend that could severely impact demand for these U.S. goods.

Tennessee whiskey exports, for example, already suffered a substantial drop during previous trade disputes, falling from $362 million to $220 million between 2017 and 2019. The lifting of tariffs in 2022 led to a 42% increase in exports, highlighting the direct impact of trade policies. Further, California’s almond exports and Michigan’s auto parts industry face similar risks, with the EU being a primary market for these products. States with major ports such as New Jersey, Georgia, and Texas could also face economic consequences. The situation is further complicated by the current trade imbalance, which may influence the upcoming negotiations.