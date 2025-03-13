Australian beef industry braces for US tariffs as trade tensions escalate

Australian beef producers are preparing for potential U.S. tariffs on agricultural exports, following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports. With Trump pledging further protectionist measures for American agriculture, the Australian red meat industry—valued at $6.2bn in exports to the U.S.—now faces the risk of additional trade barriers.

Chris Parker, Chief Executive of Cattle Australia, has vowed to oppose any restrictions on market access. “Any new initiative that is a barrier to international trade is something that we will vigorously oppose on behalf of Australia’s beef producers,” he said.

Uncertain outlook for Australian meat exports

The U.S. is Australia’s largest market for beef, lamb, and goat meat, with producers selling nearly 30% of total red meat exports to American buyers. However, U.S. farmers have long lobbied for tariffs to curb foreign competition. R-CALF, one of the largest U.S. livestock advocacy groups, has called for a 25% tariff on Australian sheep meat, citing concerns that imports have displaced local production.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has acknowledged that the Australian government has been in negotiations with the Trump administration to secure an exemption, offering expanded access to Australia’s critical minerals in exchange for relief on tariffs. However, government sources say the proposal was unsuccessful.

Wider economic and trade consequences

The imposition of tariffs on Australian meat would follow Trump’s broader shift toward protectionist policies, which has already impacted steel and aluminum exports. Australia’s U.S. ambassador, Kevin Rudd, described the second Trump administration as “more nationalist on foreign policy, more protectionist on trade policy, and much more transactional in its negotiations.”

Despite the risk of escalating trade tensions, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out retaliatory tariffs, saying that such measures would ultimately hurt Australian consumers. “What we won’t do is punish Australians by lifting prices, which is what tariffs would do,” he said.

Historical lessons from past trade disputes

Australian agricultural exporters have already seen the impact of tariffs in recent years. China’s three-year ban on Australian wine, which only recently ended, resulted in a massive surplus and forced some growers to abandon the industry. Experts fear that a similar scenario could unfold for livestock producers, who cannot delay sales indefinitely.