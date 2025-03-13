The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has voiced concerns regarding DP World’s proposed acquisition of Silk Logistics, a company specializing in container transport to and from ports via trucks. The ACCC’s preliminary assessment indicates that reduced competition in container transport services could lead to inflated prices and a deterioration in the quality of terminal services, particularly affecting transport groups that compete directly with Silk Logistics. The regulator is also examining the potential for DP World to gain access to commercially sensitive information belonging to its competitors through the acquisition. The ACCC is actively reviewing the proposed deal and anticipates announcing its findings in early June.

Despite the regulatory scrutiny, Silk Logistics’ board has unanimously recommended that its shareholders approve the acquisition. This recommendation suggests confidence within Silk Logistics that the deal offers value to its shareholders, regardless of the potential competition concerns raised by the ACCC. The watchdog’s final decision will significantly impact the landscape of container transport and logistics services within Australia, potentially reshaping market dynamics and influencing pricing strategies for businesses relying on these services.