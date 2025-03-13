Silver Mines Begins Drilling at Elsienora

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) has commenced diamond drilling at the Elsienora Project (EL9588), part of its Tuena Gold Project in New South Wales, marking a significant step in its exploration efforts. The initial drilling program, totaling approximately 1,700 meters, will focus on the Picker, Barite, and Elsienora Prospects, all considered prospective for ‘McPhillamys’ style gold mineralization. These prospects lie within the Godolphin-Copperhannia Fault corridor, an area Silver Mines believes to be vastly underexplored. Historical drilling data reveals promising intercepts, including 18m @ 0.44g/t Au, 5.4g/t Ag and 0.18%Ba from 27 metres, 8m @ 0.55g/t Au, 23.2g/t Ag and 0.24%Ba from 26 metres, and 21m @ 0.89g/t Au from 207 metres. Silver Mines acquired the Elsienora Project in 2023, which has previously been explored by companies such as Alkane Resources. The company’s review of historic data suggests significant underexplored potential for gold and silver mineralization within the project area. Silver Mines holds a commanding exploration package across the structure. The company eagerly anticipates providing market updates as the drilling program advances.