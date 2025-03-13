Nine Appoints Matthew Stanton as CEO

Nine Entertainment Co. (ASX: NEC) has officially appointed Matthew Stanton as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective immediately. The appointment follows an extensive international search process. Stanton previously held leadership roles at Barambah Organics, Woolworths, and Bauer Media (now Are Media), and joined Nine as Chief Strategy Officer in 2022, before becoming Acting CEO in October 2024.

During his time as Acting CEO, Stanton has already implemented key changes, including resetting Nine’s operating model and refreshing the Executive Team. He has also accelerated strategic and cultural reform programs across the organization. The Nine Board emphasized Stanton’s strong track record in leading transformation programs across various sectors, including media, food and beverage, and retail.

Catherine West, Chair of Nine, highlighted Stanton’s strategic and commercial acumen, transformation experience, and collaborative leadership style as key factors in his appointment. Stanton expressed his commitment to strengthening Nine and advancing its strategic plans in the interests of all shareholders and employees. His fixed remuneration will be $1,600,000 per annum (inclusive of superannuation), plus both short and long term incentives. The Short Term Incentive (STI) is $1,600,000 at target and $2,400,000 at stretch. 33% of any STI is deferred and paid as Nine shares under Nine’s STI Plan. The Annual entitlement to a grant of performance rights of Long Term Incentive is $2,000,000, subject to shareholder approval and on the terms of Nine’s Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of performance rights is subject to hurdles, tested over a 3-year period.