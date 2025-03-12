Infinity Mining Eyes Cangai Copper Expansion

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) is set to expand its exploration efforts at the Cangai Copper Project following the identification of magnetic pyrrhotite within the copper mineralization zone. Recent re-logging of diamond drill core from hole CC0036D confirmed the presence of this magnetic iron sulfide mineral, prompting plans for a high-resolution drone-based magnetic survey. The survey aims to delineate new subsurface drill targets and assess the broader potential of the project.

The presence of pyrrhotite, a key indicator mineral in copper-bearing massive sulfide deposits, enables effective subsurface mapping using modern magnetic geophysical techniques. This is particularly valuable in areas where mineralization is concealed under cover. Infinity will re-interpret historical magnetic survey data from past programs, including CRA (1990s) and WMC (1980s), to help design the new drone magnetic survey.

The re-logging program builds upon previously reported high-grade assay results, including 4.39m @ 5.06% Cu, 2.56% Zn, and 20.1 g/t Ag from 49.9m within drill hole C0036D. Mineral estimations indicate 1% to 20% pyrrhotite within the main zone of massive sulfide mineralization between 49.9 m and 54.27 m depth in hole CC0036D. Infinity believes modern magnetic survey techniques and sophisticated 3D modelling can significantly improve understanding of the copper system and test for extensions to the known high-grade copper zones.

Executive Chairman Joe Phillips commented that the pyrrhotite identification presents an exciting opportunity to define new high-priority exploration targets for drill testing. The next steps include re-interpretation of historical magnetic survey data, planning and execution of a new drone-based magnetic survey, and 3D modelling of new magnetic data to define new high-priority subsurface exploration targets for future drilling campaigns. Infinity Mining holds a diverse portfolio of projects spanning over 3,700 km² across prospective regions in NSW, Victoria, and Western Australia.