MTM Partners with Vedanta for Recycling

MTM Critical Metals (MTM) has entered a strategic partnership with Vedanta Ltd, a global metals conglomerate, to explore the recycling of bauxite residue (Red Mud) using MTM’s proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology. The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to unlock the potential of over 4 billion tonnes of Red Mud stored in tailings dams worldwide, representing a vast untapped source of critical metals and construction materials. Vedanta, committed to waste recycling and ranking highly in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, seeks Red Mud reprocessing solutions.

The FJH technology has demonstrated the ability to efficiently remove iron and sodium from Red Mud, producing saleable ferric chloride (FeCl3) and creating a pathway to recover high-value residual metals like aluminum, titanium, rare earth elements (REEs), scandium, and gallium. MTM is also investigating the use of low-iron Red Mud in cement production as a partial replacement for clinker, potentially decarbonizing the cement industry. Testing of Vedanta’s Red Mud feedstock in MTM’s Houston facility has shown that the FJH process provides an efficient, single-step process that transforms iron oxides into saleable FeCl3, concentrates metals like alumina, titanium & gallium, and reduces environmental risks by neutralizing Red Mud’s alkalinity.

The collaboration will involve Vedanta supplying Red Mud from its alumina operations to MTM, who will apply its technology to extract valuable residual products and examine its potential for reuse in other industrial processes. The MOU will remain in effect for 12 months, with the potential for future agreements regarding technology supply, processing, and licensing. Stage 2 will focus on optimising the FJH process for complete iron removal and subsequent residual metal recovery. With iron removed, the residual alumina content is expected to increase significantly, potentially exceeding 30 – 40%, depending on the initial composition of the Red Mud. This higher alumina content enhances the economic viability of further processing, creating new opportunities for refining and reintroducing alumina into industrial supply chains. India, a major alumina and cement producer, supports Red Mud’s sustainable use, led by Vedanta.