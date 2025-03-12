RLF AgTech Expands Reach with Delta Ag

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX: RLF) has announced a distribution agreement with Delta Agribusiness Pty Ltd, a significant move to expand the reach of its advanced crop nutrition products across Australia. Delta Ag’s extensive network of 108 locations provides RLF with enhanced access to key farming regions, accelerating the adoption of RLF’s sustainable solutions. According to RLF, this partnership is anticipated to drive strong sales growth, reinforcing its revenue objectives and strengthening its market presence nationwide.

Gavin Ball, Acting Managing Director of RLF AgTech, emphasized that the collaboration with Delta Ag represents a crucial step in delivering innovative crop nutrition solutions, supporting both productivity and sustainability for Australian farmers. The partnership is also expected to boost RLF’s brand awareness, leveraging Delta Ag’s established reputation to enhance recognition among Australian farmers. By integrating Delta Ag’s sales, marketing, and agronomy expertise, RLF aims to streamline distribution and improve service quality for its reseller partners.

The agreement, effective immediately, will see RLF’s crop nutrition range progressively rolled out through Delta Ag’s network. This agreement, combined with RLF’s existing distribution agreements, means RLF products are available in approximately 260 locations across Australia, a key part of the turnaround strategy executed by RLF Management. This strategic expansion aligns with RLF’s commitment to sustainable farming practices, enabling greater access to technologies that improve productivity while reducing environmental impact and increasing farm profitability.