Alberta Seeks Export Options Amid Trump Tariff Threat

Alberta, Canada’s largest oil producer, is exploring alternative export routes to Asia and Europe amid ongoing tariff threats from the United States. Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the uncertainty caused by potential tariffs, stating that Alberta is actively engaging with South Korea, Japan, and European nations to secure new markets for its oil exports. This shift comes as a response to President Trump’s trade policies, which have introduced volatility into the deeply integrated North American energy market.

Smith outlined two potential scenarios: one where Canada and the U.S. collaborate to create a “Fortress North America,” increasing pipeline capacity to support additional exports to the U.S., and another where Alberta diversifies its export markets due to continued trade tensions. Currently, the U.S. receives approximately 97% of Canada’s oil exports, with Alberta supplying a significant 87% of that volume. The province is now evaluating multiple pipeline proposals to its West Coast and other regions to facilitate access to diverse markets. While emphasizing a preference for partnership with the U.S. to achieve energy dominance, Alberta is preparing for a future where it can independently access global markets, mitigating the impact of potential tariffs.