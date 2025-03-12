High-Tech Metals Eyes Mt Fisher Gold

High-Tech Metals (HTM) is set to commence a 15,000-meter drill program at the Mt Fisher Gold Project in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia, following a comprehensive review of exploration potential. The review focused on areas below and along strike from existing resources within the Dam and Dirks mineralized trends. Five high-priority exploration targets have been identified at Damsel, Dam, Dam North, Dam East, and Shiva prospects, based on geochemistry, structural interpretation, and geophysical surveys.

The Mt Fisher project currently hosts a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 3.52 Mt @ 1.65 g/t Au for 187,000oz gold, with 88,000oz in the Measured & Indicated classification. Planned RC drilling will target areas with historic intercepts, including 18m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 69m at Damsel and 16m @ 2.88 g/t Au from 164m at Dam. The Dam-Damsel gold trend extends over 10km and shows strong multi-element anomalism.

High-Tech’s CEO, Warren Thorne, expressed confidence in the project’s potential for significant resource growth. The exploration team has rapidly reviewed existing data following the acquisition of the Mt Fisher and Mt Eureka Projects from Rox Resources Limited (RXL). The Company is also assessing historic Mt Fisher stockpiles for grade and metallurgical properties. These stockpiles lie on a granted mining lease.

The Dam prospect also shows promise, with historic drilling intersecting 9m @ 1.02g/t Au from 120m and 16m @ 2.88 g/t Au from 164m. HTM aims to follow up encouraging drill results as well as test targets generated from a GAIP survey across the survey area.

The Company is currently securing required environmental and heritage approvals, conducting orientation soil sampling, and assessing historic stockpiles. HTM is poised to aggressively expand its exploration footprint to test these significant targets, with drilling expected to commence soon after the acquisition is finalized. The total consolidated land package is 1,150 km2.