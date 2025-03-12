RareX Advances Mt Mansbridge Rare Earths

RareX Limited (ASX: REE) has secured key tenements and acquired a new one at its Mt Mansbridge Heavy Rare Earths (HRE) project in Western Australia, paving the way for an intensified exploration program in 2025. The granted tenements, E80/5942 and E80/5973, are strategically located 40km from Northern Minerals’ Browns Range HRE project, a globally significant HRE district. Iluka’s substantial shareholding in NTU and ground pegging between the two projects highlights the region’s growing importance.

The newly acquired tenement, E80/6118, located 8km south of the main project area, contains high-grade yttrium boulders, with assays reaching up to 2.7%. Yttrium serves as a valuable proxy for HREs, potentially indicating the presence of valuable dysprosium and terbium, similar to findings at Browns Range. Historical data from Sigma Resources in 1982 revealed altered basement rocks and conglomerate samples with strong HRE mineralization that were never followed up, presenting a compelling exploration target.

The geology at Mt Mansbridge is comparable to Browns Range, featuring exposed Paleoproterozoic basement rocks and an unconformity contact with the Birrindudu group, which hosts high-grade Browns Range deposits. Historical pit samples at the Sigma prospect have shown up to 6.0% yttrium, while drilling has confirmed hydrothermal xenotime mineralization in basement rocks, open in all directions. Drill hole MMRC007 intersected 16m at 0.28% TREO from 77m, including 4m at 0.48% TREO from 87m, with 58% HRE and 10% DyTb, mirroring the DyTb percentage at Browns Range.

Heritage clearances are scheduled for high-priority areas, ensuring responsible exploration practices. RareX considers Mt Mansbridge a priority exploration project for 2025, closely followed by Cummins Range near-mine anomaly exploration. Managing Director James Durrant emphasized the strategic importance of HREs to Australia and the project’s alignment with the global electrification megatrend. He expressed enthusiasm for progressing exploration activities and unlocking the full potential of the promising project.