A game-changer in dermatology

Dr Howie McKibbon, CEO of Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT), discusses the FDA approval and market success of Sofdra, the first new chemical entity approved for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Launched in the US in February 2024, the treatment has seen strong prescription growth, supported by extensive insurance coverage and a high-performing sales team. The company’s strategy focuses on patient adherence, facilitated by automatic prescription refills and co-pay assistance. A newly launched digital marketing initiative aims to reach millions searching for online treatment options.