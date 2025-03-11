Botanix: Transforming dermatology

Matthew Callahan, Executive Director of Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT), discusses the company’s strategy following the US launch of Sofdra, a topical gel for hyperhidrosis. With dermatology products reaching peak revenue within three months, analysts project revenue between $15m and $20m this financial year, rising to $100m next year. Callahan highlights the company’s direct-to-patient platform, which enhances profitability by reducing distribution costs and ensuring patient adherence through automatic refills. Botanix remains focused on scaling Sofdra’s rollout while evaluating opportunities to leverage its platform for further expansion.