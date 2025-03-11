The sell-off isn’t over—and neither is the opportunity

The sharp sell-off in popular US stocks isn’t a blip—it’s a warning, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The comments from Nigel Green of deVere Group comers after Monday’s market turmoil. The Nasdaq plunged 4%, its worst single-day drop in two and a half years, while the S&P 500 fell nearly 3%. The sell-off was led by once-dominant tech stocks.

He says: “This downturn is about more than a couple of rough trading sessions. A broader shift is taking place—one that’s forcing investors to rethink their strategies.

“For years, a handful of high-growth stocks led the market, driven by optimism and momentum. Now, those same stocks are at the center of a recalibration, as valuations come under pressure and investors reassess risk.”

The conditions that powered the last bull market have changed, and the consequences are becoming clearer.

“Liquidity is tightening, bond yields are climbing, and equity valuations—especially in the most crowded trades—are being questioned. This isn’t a routine pullback; it’s a reset,” notes the deVere CEO.

The impact extends beyond tech. As uncertainty mounts, investors are pulling back from high-risk positions, creating ripple effects across sectors.

Stocks that thrived on momentum are now struggling as capital moves toward areas offering greater stability.

“Markets are no longer rewarding the same strategies that worked in previous years.”

While some will panic, others will recognize the moment for what it is: an opportunity. Market shifts create winners and losers, and those who adapt now will be the ones positioned for success.

Nigel Green continues: “The sell-off doesn’t mean all equities are in trouble. It means selectivity is more important than ever.

“Defensive sectors, undervalued global markets, and alternative assets are drawing attention from investors looking for stability and growth outside of the usual names. Those who can identify where the next phase of market leadership will come from will have an edge.”

Market downturns have always been moments when bold investors separate themselves from the rest. The easy gains of the past may be gone, but new opportunities are emerging. It’s not about fearing the sell-off—it’s about staying ahead of it.

He concludes: “The message is clear: the sell-off isn’t over, and neither is the opportunity to get ahead of it.”

