Hot Chili Sees Board Resignations

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) has announced the resignations of Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, Non-Executive Chair, and Mr. Stephen Quin, Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. The company expressed gratitude for their service and contributions during their tenure. The board changes occur as Hot Chili prepares for the release of pre-feasibility studies for its Costa Fuego copper-gold project and Huasco Water project in Chile. These studies will inform the company’s next steps toward a final phase of development. Hot Chili aims to strengthen its capabilities through further board appointments at a critical juncture of growth, fueled by the recent discovery of significant porphyry copper-gold at La Verde, which enhances Costa Fuego’s scale. This news follows the announcement of a significant porphyry copper-gold discovery at La Verde, which further contributes to Costa Fuego’s expansion plans. Hot Chili is positioning itself for a crucial stage of development, signaling a move toward increased operational focus. Further updates will be provided to the market as the company progresses its projects and solidifies its leadership team.