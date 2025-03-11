Kathmandu Partners with New Zealand Olympic Team

Kathmandu, the global outdoor and camping brand, has announced a multi-year partnership as the official apparel provider for the New Zealand Olympic team. The initial four-year agreement will see Kathmandu supplying training and village kits, as well as formal uniforms for opening, closing, and podium ceremonies at both the Olympic and Commonwealth Games. This collaboration aims to equip New Zealand’s elite athletes with innovative and responsibly made apparel as they compete on the global stage.

Kathmandu’s CEO, Megan Welch, emphasized the significance of the partnership, highlighting the brand’s commitment to providing high-performance gear. Founded in 1987 by Jan Cameron, Kathmandu has grown into a prominent international brand within the KMD Brands portfolio, which also includes Rip Curl and Oboz. This partnership represents a strategic move for Kathmandu, aligning its brand with the values of athleticism and national pride, while expanding its reach within the sports apparel market.