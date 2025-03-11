CGN Identifies Promising Gold Targets in WA

CGN Resources (ASX: CGR) is set to advance its 2025 exploration campaign in Western Australia, with significant gold targets identified at both the Webb Project in the West Arunta and the newly acquired Christmas Well Project near Leonora. At the Webb Project, Ultrafine+ soil survey results have upgraded the Shep gold target, revealing coincident electromagnetic, induced polarization, surface, and drilling geochemistry anomalies within a highly prospective structural setting. The survey also indicated IOCG and gold signatures at the Kandula and Elmar targets. All necessary approvals and Heritage Clearance are in place, with earthworks scheduled for early April and drilling to follow later in the month.

The Christmas Well project, situated within the Gwalia Shear Zone, boasts proximity to world-class gold deposits like Sons of Gwalia and Tarmoola. CGN believes the contact between the greenstone belt and the Raeside Batholith is a highly prospective, underexplored gold setting. Historical data reveals multiple plus 1 g/t Au gold intercepts in drilling, warranting follow-up exploration.

CGN Resources Managing Director, Stan Wholley, highlighted the team’s enthusiasm for the upcoming exploration, emphasizing the exceptional drill targets at the Webb Project and the highly prospective gold targets within the expanding portfolio around Leonora. He noted the surprising lack of extensive exploration in the area, considering the substantial gold endowment along the Raeside Batholith contact. The company expects to begin testing some of these targets by mid-year, pending tenure grants. Data compilation for Christmas Well indicates considerable untapped gold potential, driving anticipation for exploration activities once granted.