Redefining real estate investment

Interviews

by Finance News Network March 11, 2025 11:08 AM

Garry Crole speaks with Michael Fazzini, Sales and Distribution Executive at Capital Prudential, about the firm’s innovative approach to fixed income investments in real estate development. Michael explains how Capital Prudential navigates risks associated with property development while delivering stable, predictable income streams to investors. He highlights the firm’s focus on mid-scale developments, rigorous pre-investment analysis, and disciplined risk management to ensure capital preservation. 


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?