BluGlass achieves world-record performance with single-mode GaN laser

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has demonstrated a world-leading performance in gallium nitride (GaN) single-mode lasers, achieving 1,250 milliwatts of power from a single laser chip while maintaining single-spatial mode. This represents the highest recorded output for a single emitter in both commercial and academic settings.

The breakthrough was enabled by integrating BluGlass’ single-mode blue (450nm) laser master oscillator with a power amplifier (MOPA) in a single monolithic chip (SM-MOPA). The result marks a 67% improvement from the company’s previously reported 750mW performance, presented at the Photonics West conference in January 2025.

High-power single-mode lasers are highly sought after in industries requiring precision and stability, including quantum sensing, quantum computing, defence, aviation, and high-speed communications. BluGlass’ GaN-based technology allows for increased power without sacrificing beam quality or stability, addressing long-standing industry challenges.

CEO Jim Haden said, “We have demonstrated the highest-performing single-mode GaN laser in the world to date. These lasers pave the way for scaling power at high fidelity—producing stable laser beams that can be more easily and cost-effectively packaged to meet the demands of next-generation applications.”

BluGlass has also significantly improved the performance of its distributed feedback (DFB) laser family, quadrupling output power from 100mW to 450mW while maintaining near single-frequency operation. This was achieved using a similar monolithic chip architecture (DFB-MOPA), enhancing signal-to-noise ratios and performance in high-precision applications.

The company is focused on wafer-scale fabrication, reducing optical complexity and costs while improving production volumes. This approach is particularly relevant for defence applications, where size, weight, and power efficiency are critical factors.

BluGlass has positioned itself as a key player in the GaN laser industry, supplying custom and off-the-shelf laser diode products across multiple sectors. The company’s proprietary remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) technology is internationally recognised for its ability to create high-performance laser solutions.

Haden added, “Our ability to satisfy unmet market needs is why BluGlass continues to be selected as a partner of choice by industry leaders, including the US Department of Defense’s Microelectronics Commons.”

BluGlass, listed on the ASX, is one of the few end-to-end GaN laser manufacturers globally, with operations in Australia and the US. The company specialises in defence, aerospace, quantum sensing, computing, and biomedical applications.