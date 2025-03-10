Terrain Minerals Advances Gold Exploration Programs

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is actively progressing its gold exploration across three key Australian projects, covering over 3,000 square kilometers of green and brownfield sites. The company anticipates steady news flow with upcoming milestones including assay results from recent drilling at the Monza/Lightning Gold Project and Wildflower Gold targets. Drilling at the Biloela site in Queensland is scheduled to commence in the coming months. These initiatives build upon encouraging results from the 2024 drilling campaign, particularly the December 2024 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Wildflower. While results from Wildflower are currently considered low grade, they are seen as comparable to early-stage results from the nearby Rothsay Gold Mine owned by Vault Minerals (ASX: VAU). Assays are still pending for five holes at Wildflower and Cotta due to contractor delays. Terrain plans a substantial air-core program at Wildflower following assessment.

Preliminary metallurgical test work is slated for Monza Gold Project beginning April 2025, coinciding with the planned submission of a Mining Lease application. An initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Monza is targeted for completion by the end of 2025. Upcoming milestones include the release of assay results from January/February RC drilling in March, commencement of resource definition drilling in May, and the release of preliminary metallurgical test results in June. Further geotechnical diamond core drilling and multi-phase resource definition drilling are scheduled for later in the year.

The Monza Gold Project benefits from its strategic location near Warriedar Resources’ Golden Range Gold Project and shares a similar style of arsenic-bearing gold mineralization, potentially allowing for future leveraging of existing infrastructure. At the Wildflower Gold Project, past air-core drilling yielded promising gold intersections, with additional RC drilling conducted in January and February 2025. The Biloela Gold-Copper Project in Queensland, spanning nearly 2,500 square kilometers, is preparing for maiden on-ground exploration in May, followed by reconnaissance drilling in September, targeting historical gold and copper mines. According to Executive Director Justin Virgin, interest in Terrain’s gold projects is growing from both domestic and international participants.