Immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases: A promising new approach

In the third episode of a six-part interview series on immunotherapy, Marc Voigt, CEO and Executive Director of Immutep (ASX:IMM), discusses the challenges of treating autoimmune diseases and the potential of immunotherapy in this field. Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body, with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis affecting millions worldwide. These diseases are particularly difficult to treat due to their complexity and chronic nature, requiring long-term, well-tolerated treatments. Immutep is developing a novel immunotherapy, IMP761, which targets the root cause of autoimmune diseases by regulating overactive T-cells. Currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, the treatment aims to suppress immune overactivity while preserving healthy immune function. The autoimmune therapy market is vast, with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis alone generating approximately US$30 billion in annual sales. With an estimated 50 million people affected by autoimmune diseases globally, immunotherapies hold significant potential to improve patient outcomes and reshape the treatment landscape.