Capstone Copper will be added to the S&P/ASX 200 index, marking a significant milestone for the company just over a year after its CHESS depositary interests commenced trading in Australia. The inclusion, effective from March 24 as part of the ASX’s March rebalance, reflects Capstone Copper’s growing prominence and market capitalization within the Australian equities market.

The S&P/ASX 200 is a leading benchmark for the Australian stock market, tracking the performance of the 200 largest listed companies by market capitalization. Inclusion in the index typically results in increased visibility and trading activity as institutional investors and index-tracking funds adjust their portfolios to reflect the new composition.

This move could lead to increased investment in Capstone Copper, potentially boosting its share price and providing greater access to capital markets. The company’s presence on the index will also enhance its profile among both domestic and international investors.