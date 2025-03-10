Frontier Digital Ventures Changes Strategic Review Advisor

Frontier Digital Ventures (FDV) has announced a change in its corporate advisor for the ongoing Strategic Review. The company, which operates online classifieds marketplaces in emerging regions, had initially appointed RBC Capital Markets as its advisor on December 20, 2024. However, FDV and RBC have mutually agreed to terminate their engagement following personnel changes at RBC. To continue the Strategic Review, FDV has engaged Barrenjoey Advisory Pty Limited as its new corporate advisor.

FDV operates across three regions: 360 LATAM, MENA Marketplaces Group, and FDV Asia, focusing on property, automotive, and general classifieds. The company aims to enhance monetization and increase the equity value of its operating companies. While the advisor change occurred, FDV has continued to progress the Strategic Review, with a focus on building trading momentum throughout 2025. The Strategic Review was initiated to assess opportunities and optimize FDV’s operations in the fast-growing emerging markets where it operates. The appointment of Barrenjoey Advisory is intended to provide fresh insights and guidance as FDV navigates its strategic options.

FDV’s management believes that this change in advisory firms will not significantly impact the timeline or objectives of the Strategic Review. The focus remains on maximizing shareholder value and positioning the company for continued growth and success in the online classifieds sector. The company’s shares may react to this news as investors assess the implications of the advisor change on FDV’s strategic direction. The update aims to reassure shareholders that FDV is committed to building trading momentum in 2025 while simultaneously continuing the Strategic Review.