GQG Partners experienced a significant drop in net flows during February, falling by 35.3% to $US1.1 billion, compared to $US1.7 billion in January. This decline was primarily attributed to accelerated outflows from the asset manager’s emerging market equity division, which saw a net outflow of $US0.7 billion. While the emerging markets segment struggled, GQG Partners’ international, global, and US equity divisions all reported positive net flows, partially offsetting the overall decrease.

Despite the substantial reduction in net flows, GQG Partners’ assets under management (AUM) remained relatively stable. Month-on-month, AUM increased slightly by $US100 million, reaching $US160.5 billion by the end of February. This modest growth suggests that positive performance in other asset classes helped mitigate the impact of the emerging market outflows on the firm’s overall asset base. The figures highlight the vulnerability of asset managers to shifts in investor sentiment towards specific regions or asset classes, particularly in the current volatile global economic environment.