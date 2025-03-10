DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, a data center stock owned by HMC Capital, is set to join the S&P/ASX 200 index just three months after its initial public offering. The $985.5 million company will be upgraded to the main index on March 24, alongside Capstone Copper and Temple & Webster Group, a furniture retailer. This inclusion signifies a rapid ascent for DigiCo, reflecting investor confidence in the data center sector’s growth potential.

The reshuffling of the index will result in the removal of several companies, including Star Entertainment, John Lyngs Group, and Coronado Global Resources. Star Entertainment, currently facing financial challenges and considering a rescue deal from Bally, a US casino giant, is among the notable exclusions.