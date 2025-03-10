Centaurus Secures Key Approval for Jaguar

Centaurus Metals (CTM) has achieved a significant milestone with the award of the Installation Licence (LI) for its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Pará, Brazil. This key environmental approval, granted by the Pará State Environmental Agency, Semas, allows Centaurus to commence construction of the project in line with its current design. The LI covers the construction of the nickel concentration plant, associated structures like pits and dams, vegetation clearing, water permits, and fauna management during construction.

The issuance of the LI also paves the way for the formal granting of the Mining Lease, the final condition to be met after technical approval was received in December 2023. The Mining Lease is expected to be issued in the coming months. The previously issued Preliminary Licence (LP)/LI for the powerline in February 2024 allows for its construction pending engineering completion, funding, and landowner agreements.

Mining easements are now in place to facilitate negotiations with landowners along the powerline route and for the Jaguar Nickel Project site. These easements cover the land needed for the powerline, the project site, and the access road. Centaurus can now apply for tax incentives from the Pará State Development Department, which, if approved, will apply to goods and services including fuel, power, equipment, and transportation.

Centaurus Metals’ Managing Director Darren Gordon stated that the LI marks a significant step towards becoming a significant global nickel sulphide producer in Brazil. He anticipates a Final Investment Decision later in the year, after securing a suitable financing package, and the start of construction for the new nickel sulphide mine. The company expects the Jaguar project to provide significant economic, social, and community benefits to the region.